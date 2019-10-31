Home

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
09:45
St Mary's Parish Church, Melton
JOHNSON Ralph Passed away peacefully on
21 October 2019 aged 88 years.
Much loved husband of the late Greta, wonderful Dad to Michelle, Father-in-law to Matt and Bampi to Hannah.
Ralph's funeral service will take place at St Mary's Parish Church, Melton on Wednesday 6th November at 9.45am, followed by cremation at Loughborough Crematorium.

Now at peace after a brave and courageous fight and reunited with your beloved Greta.

Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for the benefit of Dove Cottage Day Hospice and LOROS may be placed on the donation plate at the service, handed to the family or made via the online Just Giving page at www.funeralguide.co.uk

All enquiries please contact
Co-op Funeralcare, 33 Scalford Road, Melton Tel: 01664 481201.
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 31, 2019
