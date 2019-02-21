|
GARNER Ralph Lewin Of Asfordby, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 10th February 2019, aged 91 years.
Loving husband to the late Mary.
Much loved Dad to Janice, Neil, Glynnis, Diane, Bruce and Father-in-law, Grandad and Great Grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Loughborough Crematorium on Monday 4th March at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, for the benefit of
British Heart Foundation may be placed in the donation box at the service
or handed to the family.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Melton Tel: 01664 481201.
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 21, 2019
