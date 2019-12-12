Home

CLIFTON Peter Passed away peacefully on
9th December 2019
aged 84 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Janet. Proud father to Steven & Paul and father-in-law to Allison and Victoria. Much loved Grandpa to
Olivia and Isabel.
The funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium on
Monday 6th January 2020 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for the benefit of Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance may be placed in the donation box at the service
or handed to the family.
All enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
33 Scalford Road, Melton Mowbray
Tel: 01664 481201.
Published in Melton Times on Dec. 12, 2019
