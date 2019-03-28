|
CHAPMAN Peggy Elizabeth Passed away suddenly on the
17th of March 2019, aged 76 years.
Peggy was a loving Mum, Granny, Mother-in-Law and Sister
and will be deeply missed.
Funeral service will take place at
St Peters Church Wymondham on Tuesday 9th April at 2.30pm followed by burial at Wymondham churchyard.
All flowers welcome or donations if so desired are for Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance and may be placed in the collection box or given to the family.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 28, 2019
