ELDRIDGE Pauline Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 7th March 2019.
Greatly loved and will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
Loughborough Crematorium on Monday 8th April at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for British Heart Foundation and/or Cancer Research UK may be placed in the collection box.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
Tel 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 21, 2019
