Pamela Wright Notice
Wright Pamela (Pam) Passed away peacefully at Amwell Care Home on
Friday 26th July 2019,
aged 86 years.
Loving wife of the late Roger,
she will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Pam's funeral service will take place at All Souls Chapel, Loughborough Crematorium, on Monday 19th August at 11.45am. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in memory of Pam to 'Cancer Research UK' c/o
Chris Meynell & Family,
28 Wellington Street, Syston, LE7 2LG. tel: 01162 607954.
e-mail: [email protected]
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 8, 2019
