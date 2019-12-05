Home

Norma Kew Notice
Kew Norma Passed away peacefully at LOROS Hospice on 1st December 2019,
aged 87 years.
Caring Wife of the late John,
a loving Mum and Mother-in-Law to Dawn and Neil, and a proud Grandma to Charlotte and Ellen.
Funeral Service and cremation at Loughborough Crematorium on Monday 16th December 2019
at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations made payable to "LOROS Hospice" may be sent to Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB,
Tel; 01664 561400
Published in Melton Times on Dec. 5, 2019
