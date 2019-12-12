Home

Nicos Ellinas

Nicos Ellinas Notice
ELLINAS Nicos Christodoulou Passed away at the age of 79,
peacefully at his home,
surrounded by his loving family
on 27th November 2019.
Nicos is survived by his loving wife, three children and five grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited
to attend the service at
The Greek Orthodox Church
of Saint Nicholas and Saint Xenophon, Aylestone Road, Leicester, LE2 7LN
at 10.30am on
Wednesday 18th December.
This will then be followed by the burial at Thorpe Road Cemetery,
Thorpe Road, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 1SH at 12.30pm.
Donations will be made to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors Tel: 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Dec. 12, 2019
