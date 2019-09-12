|
|
|
LILLEY Muriel Doreen
(nee Allen) Passed away peacefully on
7th September 2019 aged 92 years.
Reunited with Douglas.
Dearly beloved mother to Nigel.
The funeral service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Melton on
Monday 30th September at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for the benefit of St. Mary's Parish Church
may be placed on the offertory plate
at the service.
For all enquiries please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare,
33 Scalford Road, Melton
Tel: 01664 481201.
Published in Melton Times on Sept. 12, 2019