DARKER Maurice Cyril Passed away on 26th May 2019,
aged 97 years.
Loving husband to the late Joan.
Dearly loved father to
Julie, Susan and Michael,
who will be greatly missed
by all his family.
The funeral service will take place at Loughborough Crematorium on Thursday 13th June at 11am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for the benefit of 'Melton Community Responders'
may be placed in the
donation box at the service.
For all enquiries please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare, Melton,
Tel: 01664 481201.
Published in Melton Times on June 6, 2019
