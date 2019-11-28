Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Spencer

Notice Condolences

Mary Spencer Notice
SPENCER Mary Eileen Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 18th November, aged 89.
Wife of the late Harry Spencer, Mum to Carol, Angela and Olwyn, also a loving Grandma and Great Grandma.
A service to celebrate the life of
Mary will take place at
Grantham Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th December at 11.30am.
Black dress optional.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Marie Curie Nurses if so desired may be placed in the collection box or given to the family.
All enquiries Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors,
01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -