SPENCER Mary Eileen Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 18th November, aged 89.
Wife of the late Harry Spencer, Mum to Carol, Angela and Olwyn, also a loving Grandma and Great Grandma.
A service to celebrate the life of
Mary will take place at
Grantham Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th December at 11.30am.
Black dress optional.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Marie Curie Nurses if so desired may be placed in the collection box or given to the family.
All enquiries Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors,
01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 28, 2019