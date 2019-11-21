Home

Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30
All Saints Church
Pickwell
ROY Mary Denny Passed away peacefully at home
on 5th November, aged 92.
Beloved wife of the late Rev Brian Roy. Sadly missed by Helen, Ayesha,
Ally, Marc and Puppeh.
A Service to Celebrate Mary's life will take place at All Saints Church, Pickwell on Monday 25th November at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please .
Donations for Pickwell Church and/or Dove Cottage Hospice Ridlington if so desired may be left in the collection plate or be given to the family.
All enquiries
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 21, 2019
