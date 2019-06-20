Home

M G Evans & Sons Limited (Atherstone)
Holmville Ho/Long St.
Atherstone, Warwickshire CV9 1AX
Mary Antill

Antill Mary Elizabeth It is with great sadness that Kevin and Martyn Antill
along with all the family
announce the passing of a treasured Mum, Nana and Great Grandma.
Mary passed away June 4th 2019
after a short and sudden illness.

Funeral service to take place
Thursday 27th June, 11.00am at
St Deny's Church, High Street,
Ibstock, LE67 6JQ.
Flowers welcome or donations to Cancer Research
may be sent to

M G Evans & Sons Funeral Directors, Holmville House,
Long Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire, CV9 1AX.
Tel: 01827 713240
Published in Melton Times on June 20, 2019
