ATTERBURY Marion Passed away in Glenfield Hospital on 21st February 2019, aged 71 years.
Loving Partner, Mum, Grandma
and Great Grandma,
The funeral service will take place at Melton Cemetery Chapel on
Monday 11th March 2019 at 2pm followed by interment.
Flowers are welcome, donations if desired for British Heart Foundation may be left in the donation box at the service or handed to the family.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors Tel 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 7, 2019
