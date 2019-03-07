Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard Barnes Funeral Service
Wilton Road
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 0UJ
01664 897510
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Atterbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Atterbury

Notice Condolences

Marion Atterbury Notice
ATTERBURY Marion Passed away in Glenfield Hospital on 21st February 2019, aged 71 years.
Loving Partner, Mum, Grandma
and Great Grandma,
The funeral service will take place at Melton Cemetery Chapel on
Monday 11th March 2019 at 2pm followed by interment.
Flowers are welcome, donations if desired for British Heart Foundation may be left in the donation box at the service or handed to the family.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors Tel 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.