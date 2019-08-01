|
|
|
JALLAND-OLDRIDGE Marianne Rosemary Passed away peacefully in
Glenfield Hospital on
Tuesday 16th July 2019, aged 84.
A beloved Wife, Mum, Nan,
Sister and Sister in Law.
She will be sadly missed by
all her loving family.
A celebration of her life will take place at Sandy Lane Methodist Church on Monday 5th August at 2.00pm, followed by cremation at Loughborough.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired are for
Ward 33 at Glenfield Hospital may be placed in the collection box
or given to the family.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 1, 2019