Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
14:00
Sandy Lane Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marianne Jalland-Oldridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marianne Jalland-Oldridge

Notice Condolences

Marianne Jalland-Oldridge Notice
JALLAND-OLDRIDGE Marianne Rosemary Passed away peacefully in
Glenfield Hospital on
Tuesday 16th July 2019, aged 84.
A beloved Wife, Mum, Nan,
Sister and Sister in Law.
She will be sadly missed by
all her loving family.
A celebration of her life will take place at Sandy Lane Methodist Church on Monday 5th August at 2.00pm, followed by cremation at Loughborough.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired are for
Ward 33 at Glenfield Hospital may be placed in the collection box
or given to the family.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.