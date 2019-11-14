|
Burns Malcolm Graham Passed away peacefully at
The Amwell Care Home on
6th November 2019, aged 77 years.
Loving Husband of Iris and
a dear Dad to Stephen and Peter.
Funeral service and cremation at Loughborough Crematorium on Monday 18th November 2019
at 11:45am.
Family flowers only please, donations made payable to "The Dogs Trust"
may be sent to
J. W. Hazlewood & Son
Independent Funeral Directors,
1 Saxelby Road, Asfordby, LE14 3TU.
Tel: 01664 812233.
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 14, 2019