Malcolm Burns

Notice Condolences

Malcolm Burns Notice
Burns Malcolm Graham Passed away peacefully at
The Amwell Care Home on
6th November 2019, aged 77 years.

Loving Husband of Iris and
a dear Dad to Stephen and Peter.

Funeral service and cremation at Loughborough Crematorium on Monday 18th November 2019
at 11:45am.

Family flowers only please, donations made payable to "The Dogs Trust"
may be sent to
J. W. Hazlewood & Son
Independent Funeral Directors,
1 Saxelby Road, Asfordby, LE14 3TU.
Tel: 01664 812233.
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 14, 2019
