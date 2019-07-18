|
|
|
Hewson Lois Formerly of Eastwell,
passed peacefully away
on the 7th July, 2019,
aged 91 years.
Loving Mum to Rachel, Alan and Angela
Devoted Nannie to Rebecca,
David and Robert and very proud
Little Nannie to Jack, Sam and Katie.
Reunited with Husband Joe.
Always in our hearts and memories.
Funeral service at
St. Mary's Church, Chadwell on Wednesday, 24th July at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please, any donations for Junior Diabetes Research Foundation c/o
William Roberts & Sons,
Devon Lane, Bottesford, NG13 0BZ
Published in Melton Times on July 18, 2019