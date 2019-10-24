|
|
|
Headington Leslie Richard
"LES" Passed away peacefully in hospital
on 14th October 2019, aged 73 years.
Loving and Cherished Husband of Valerie, Amazing Dad to Teresa and Karen, Proud Grandad of Mia, Pheobe and Archie and a dear brother of Pauline.
"Sadly missed & lovingly remembered XXX"
Funeral Service and Cremation at Loughborough Crematorium on
Friday 1st November 2019 at 2:45pm. Please wear colours and a splash of blue for Les.
Family flowers only please;
Donations for the Air Ambulance
made payable to "DLRAA"
or for Heart and Lung Research at
Glenfield Hospital made payable to "Leicester Hospitals Charity" may be sent to Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB.
Tel: 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 24, 2019