CORNFIELD Leslie Beloved father of Iain and Dominic, passed away peacefully on
8th March 2019, aged 79 years.
The funeral service will take place at
St. Mary's Church, Melton, on
Monday 1st April at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for the benefit
of Plan International UK (a children's charity) may be placed on the donation plate at the Church or handed
to the family.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
33 Scalford Road, Melton
Tel: 01664 481201.
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 21, 2019
