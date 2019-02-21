|
Brammer Kenneth
(Ken) Passed away peacefully at home
on 10th February 2019.
A devoted husband of 64 years to June.
An inspiring dad to Paul and Lynne.
An amazing grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral service at St. Mary's Church on Tuesday 26th February 2019 at 3:00pm followed by interment at
Melton Borough Cemetery.
Family flowers only please; donations made payable to "St. Marys DCC"
may be left on the collection plate or sent to Shane Mousley & Son independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB.
Tel; 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 21, 2019
