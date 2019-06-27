|
WAKELING Keith Passed away at home on
19th June 2019 aged 73.
Loving Husband to Linda,
Dad to Lea and Dawn and Grandad
to Jacob, Feddie and Ella.
Funeral service to take place at
Grantham Crematorium on
Friday 12th July at 11.30am.
No flowers, by request.
Donations, if desired are for Cancer Research UK and/or Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance may be placed in
the collection box.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
Tel 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on June 27, 2019
