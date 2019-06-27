Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Wakeling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Wakeling

Notice Condolences

Keith Wakeling Notice
WAKELING Keith Passed away at home on
19th June 2019 aged 73.
Loving Husband to Linda,
Dad to Lea and Dawn and Grandad
to Jacob, Feddie and Ella.
Funeral service to take place at
Grantham Crematorium on
Friday 12th July at 11.30am.
No flowers, by request.
Donations, if desired are for Cancer Research UK and/or Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance may be placed in
the collection box.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
Tel 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.