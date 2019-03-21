|
|
|
VICK Kathryn
(Kate) Passed away suddenly on
7th March 2019, aged just 50. Kate, utterly dedicated mother to
Oliver and Amber, beloved daughter
of Bob, loving sister to
Sally and Fiona and friend of many.
Funeral service will take place at
St Guthlac's Church Stathern at
14:00 on Friday 29th March,
to which all are welcome.
Please wear something colourful,
not all black.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Dove Cottage Day Hospice and Cats Protection can be
left on the door or sent to
William Roberts & Sons
Funeral Directors 01949842401.
All enquiries to Funeral Directors
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 21, 2019
