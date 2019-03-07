Home

Richard Barnes Funeral Service
Wilton Road
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 0UJ
01664 897510
Kathleen Barber

Kathleen Barber Notice
BARBER Kathleen Passed away peacefully on
25th February 2019, aged 96.
Beloved wife of the late Kenneth .
Mother to Stephen, Patricia and
Christine. Mother in law to Sue
and Tony. A loving Grandma
and Great Grandma.
All the family wish to extend
grateful thanks to both
Scalford Court and Latham House.
Funeral Service will take place
at All Saints Church, Asfordby
on 15th March at 2.30pm
followed by Interment.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Scalford Court Residents Fund if so desired may be left in the collection box or given to the family.
All enquiries
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 7, 2019
