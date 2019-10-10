Home

WADE Katherine
(Madge) Passed away peacefully
on 30th September 2019
at QMC.
Loving wife of her late Husband Ernie.
Much loved Mum, Grandma and
Great-grandma who will be missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Melton Mowbray, on Friday 18th October at 1.30pm.
Flowers welcome, donations if desired, for Cats Protection League may be placed in the collection plate.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
Tel: 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 10, 2019
