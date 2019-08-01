|
|
|
Stevens Josie Passed peacefully away at
LOROS Hospice on 24th July 2019
aged 84 years.
A wonderful Mum to Gillian and David,
a Proud Grandma and Great-Grandma. X X X
Funeral Service and Cremation at Loughborough Crematorium on Thursday 8th August 2019 at 2:00pm. Please wear a splash of blue or something floral for Josie.
Family flowers only please; donations made payable to
"The Children's Society" or
"Rainbows Hospice" May be sent to Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB.
Tel: 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 1, 2019