Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors (Melton Mowbray)
34 Cranmere Road
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 1TB
(016) 645-6140 0
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
14:00
Loughborough Crematorium
Josie Stevens Notice
Stevens Josie Passed peacefully away at
LOROS Hospice on 24th July 2019
aged 84 years.

A wonderful Mum to Gillian and David,
a Proud Grandma and Great-Grandma. X X X

Funeral Service and Cremation at Loughborough Crematorium on Thursday 8th August 2019 at 2:00pm. Please wear a splash of blue or something floral for Josie.
Family flowers only please; donations made payable to
"The Children's Society" or
"Rainbows Hospice" May be sent to Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB.
Tel: 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 1, 2019
