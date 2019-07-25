|
SWANN John Roger ('Rog' to his family and friends).
Passed away peacefully on
Saturday July 13 2019.
Husband to Shirley,
dad to Gary, Steve, John and Jane.
Grandpa to Andrew, Catherine, Oliver, William and Charlotte,
and great grandpa to Ella.
Roger's funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium on
Tuesday July 30 at 12.30pm.
Roger has requested no gifts or floral tributes but would rather
you donate directly to a
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Melton Tel: 01664 481201
