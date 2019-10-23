|
|
|
Sivil John Waite Retired Headmaster Caistor Primary School, passed away at Diana Princess of Wales Hospital Grimsby on
17th October 2019 aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of Ellaline, father
of Helen and Brian, Richard and Sarah and grand father of Jenny.
A Service of Thanksgiving for his life will take place at Grimsby Crematorium on Friday 8th November at 1-30pm. No flowers by request, donations in memory made payable to Prostate Cancer UK may be handed to the funeral director in an envelope or sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 23, 2019