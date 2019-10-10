Home

John Queenborough Notice
QUEENBOROUGH John Formerly of Sharman and Victor Woods of Melton.
Passed away peacefully
at home after a long illness
on October 2nd 2019, aged 85.
Loving husband of Dot, who
will be sadly missed by all.
John's funeral service will take place
at Loughborough Crematorium on
Friday 25th October at 11:45am.
Family flowers only, but donations
made payable to Marie Curie will
be kindly accepted at the service.
For further enquiries contact Kriss Morrison Cooper Independent
Funeral Director, Loughborough,
Tel: 01509 210843
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 10, 2019
