|
|
|
Parnham John Edward
'Ted' "MM" Passed away peacefully at
Broadoak Lodge Residential Home
on 31st May 2019, aged 96 years.
A great friend who will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service at
St. Mary Magdalene Church,
Waltham-On-The-Wolds on
Wednesday 19th June 2019 at
12:30pm followed by interment.
Family flowers only please,
donations made payable to
'The Injured Jockeys Fund' may be sent to Shane Mousley & Son
Independent Funeral Directors,
Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB
Tel. 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on June 13, 2019
