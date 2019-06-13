Home

Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors (Melton Mowbray)
34 Cranmere Road
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 1TB
(016) 645-6140 0
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
12:30
St. Mary Magdalene Church
Waltham-On-The-Wolds
John Parnham Notice
Parnham John Edward
'Ted' "MM" Passed away peacefully at
Broadoak Lodge Residential Home
on 31st May 2019, aged 96 years.

A great friend who will be sadly missed.

Funeral Service at
St. Mary Magdalene Church,
Waltham-On-The-Wolds on
Wednesday 19th June 2019 at
12:30pm followed by interment.

Family flowers only please,
donations made payable to
'The Injured Jockeys Fund' may be sent to Shane Mousley & Son
Independent Funeral Directors,
Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB
Tel. 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on June 13, 2019
