Knight John Ernest Died on 6th August 2019
aged 89.
Beloved husband of 66 years of Betty. Father of Ian and Aileen, Simon and Sue and the late Jonathan. Grandpa of Roisin, Eleanor and Jonathan and Jack; Jason and Amy, Kelvin and Sophie
and Joanne and great grandpa
of Phoebe, Harry and Barnes.
Family Cremation followed by a thanksgiving service for John's life
at United Reformed Church,
Frederick Street, Loughborough on Wednesday, 28th August at 1.30 pm.
No flowers, but donations if desired and cheques made payable to either Rainbows or Loughborough,
United Reformed Church,
both can be sent via
G. Gamble & Sons (Quorn) Ltd.,
101A, Meeting Street, Quorn, Loughborough, Leics. LE12 8AQ.
Tel: 01509 415415
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 15, 2019