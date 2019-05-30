|
|
|
HARBY John Passed away peacefully at
Leicester Royal Infirmary
on 4th May 2019. Aged 94.
Devoted husband to the late Felisa.
Funeral service will take place at
St John the Baptist Church,
Melton Mowbray
on Tuesday 4th June 2019
at 3.00pm followed by cremation
at Loughborough.
Family flowers only please. Donations for Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance may be left in the donation box.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
Tel 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on May 30, 2019
