Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Harby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Harby

Notice Condolences

John Harby Notice
HARBY John Passed away peacefully at
Leicester Royal Infirmary
on 4th May 2019. Aged 94.
Devoted husband to the late Felisa.

Funeral service will take place at
St John the Baptist Church,
Melton Mowbray
on Tuesday 4th June 2019
at 3.00pm followed by cremation
at Loughborough.
Family flowers only please. Donations for Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance may be left in the donation box.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
Tel 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.