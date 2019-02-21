Home

G E Gamble & Sons (Syston, Leicester)
57 High Street
Leicester, Leicestershire LE7 1GQ
0116 2607500
John Farmer

John Farmer Notice
FARMER John Royce (Roy) Of Farmer Brothers
Soft Furnishers
Passed peacefully away at Loughborough Hospital on
Saturday 9th February 2019,
aged 88 years.
Loving Husband of Enid.
Father to Wendy and Rosemary.
Father In Law to Ian.
Grandfather to James.
A private family burial service will be followed by a service of thanksgiving
for Roy at St Mary's Church Queniborough on Friday 1st March 2019 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Royal British Legion
c/o G E Gamble and Sons, Independent Funeral Directors, 57 High Street,
Syston, Leicester LE7 1GQ.
Tel: 0116 2607500.
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 21, 2019
