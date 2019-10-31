|
|
|
BURTON John Passed away peacefully in Loros on
21st October 2019, aged 78.
A loving husband to Joanne.
A much loved dad to Vicky, Toby and son in law John and a proud
grandad to Sam and Megan.
John's funeral service will take place
at St Mary's Parish Church on
Tuesday 5th November 2019 at 11.00am followed by interment at
Melton Borough Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for Royal Navy and
Royal Marines Charity may be left
in the collection plate.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors Tel 565311
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 31, 2019