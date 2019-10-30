|
|
|
West Joan Aged 93 years of Tealby,
peacefully passed away on
18th October, 2019.
Much loved wife of the late
Charles Edward (Ted).
Dearly loved mum of
Jane, Andrew and the late Paul.
Cherished grandma
and friend to many.
A service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at All Saints Church, Tealby on Monday 11th November at 2pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Cancer Research UK, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 30, 2019