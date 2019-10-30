Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
14:00
All Saints Church
Tealby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan West

Notice Condolences

Joan West Notice
West Joan Aged 93 years of Tealby,
peacefully passed away on
18th October, 2019.
Much loved wife of the late
Charles Edward (Ted).
Dearly loved mum of
Jane, Andrew and the late Paul.
Cherished grandma
and friend to many.
A service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at All Saints Church, Tealby on Monday 11th November at 2pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Cancer Research UK, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.