Resources More Obituaries for Joan Barrett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joan Barrett

Notice Condolences Barrett Joan Muriel Has died aged 88 years.

Joan and her husband Frank moved to Stapleford in 1960 where Frank had the tenancy of Manor House Farm from Lord Gretton.

Joan who had grown up in Belfast had a lifelong ambition to have her own Fashion business which she was then able to fulfil, many will remember Joan as the proprietor of Joanne Fashions which for 32 years was at 32 Sherrard Street at the head of the Arcade.

She was a superb business woman and had the ability to dress her clients with considerable flair, her many charity fashion shows were eagerly awaited and much enjoyed.



Joan and Frank moved from Stapleford to Hickling briefly and then Castle View, Long Clawson until 1995. Their only daughter Anne and husband Eric Clark had moved farm to central Lincolnshire and they decided to follow to be near their grandson Edward.

They made their home in Woodhall Spa, Frank passed away leaving Joan a widow for 21 years. Joan became a well-known figure walking her terrier until a stroke caused long term health problems.



Joan learnt to ride after her marriage and was for many years a keen follower behind the Cottesmore Hounds mounted on her daughters pony.

She will be sadly missed by Anne, Eric and Edward.



All enquiries to Parkers Funeral Directors, 4 Church Street, Spilsby,

Tel: 01790 754700 Published in Melton Times on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices