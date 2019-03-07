Home

Richard Barnes Funeral Service
Wilton Road
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 0UJ
01664 897510
Jill Gates Notice
GATES Jill Passed away peacefully at
Egerton Lodge on
23rd February 2019,
aged 97.
Jill will be sadly missed by all
her close friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
All Saints Church, Pickwell on
Friday 15th March at 10.15am
followed by cremation at Grantham.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance
may be left in the collection box.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
Tel 565311
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 7, 2019
