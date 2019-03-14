Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
13:30
Saint Mary the Virgin Church
Thorpe Arnold
Jean Plowman Notice
Plowman Jean Passed away at home
on 3rd March 2019, aged 72.
Beloved wife of Graham and a treasured Mum to Sally, Karen and Ian.
A loving Grandma, Sister,
Auntie and Mother in law.
Funeral Service will take place at
Saint Mary the Virgin Church,
Thorpe Arnold on Tuesday 19th March at 1.30pm.
Followed by a Private Interment at Thorpe Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
If desired donations to Sarcoma UK
can be left in the collection box given to the family or at Sarcoma.org.uk.
All enquiries Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 14, 2019
