|
|
|
Wild Janet Passed away peacefully in hospital on 20th August 2019 aged 77 years. Devoted wife to Dick,
a doting Mum to Dean, Samantha, Gary, Simon, Russell, Louise and Anna.
A much loved Sister of Sandra
and a very proud Nan of six.
Funeral service at
Melton Borough Cemetery Chapel on Tuesday 3rd September 2019 at 11:00am, followed by interment.
Family flowers only please,
donations made payable to
"Leicester Hospitals Charity"
for the Renal Unit at Leicester General Hospital may be sent to
Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB. Tel: 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 29, 2019