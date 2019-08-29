Home

Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors (Melton Mowbray)
34 Cranmere Road
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 1TB
(016) 645-6140 0
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00
Melton Borough Cemetery Chapel
Interment
Following Services
Melton Borough Cemetery
Janet Wild Notice
Wild Janet Passed away peacefully in hospital on 20th August 2019 aged 77 years. Devoted wife to Dick,
a doting Mum to Dean, Samantha, Gary, Simon, Russell, Louise and Anna.
A much loved Sister of Sandra
and a very proud Nan of six.
Funeral service at
Melton Borough Cemetery Chapel on Tuesday 3rd September 2019 at 11:00am, followed by interment.
Family flowers only please,
donations made payable to
"Leicester Hospitals Charity"
for the Renal Unit at Leicester General Hospital may be sent to
Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB. Tel: 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 29, 2019
