Janet Hawke

Janet Hawke Notice
HAWKE Janet Barbara
(Jan) Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 6th October in
Leicester Royal Infirmary, aged 71.
Beloved wife of John.
Dearest Mum to Barbara and Caroline
and dear friend to many.
A celebration of Janet's life will take place at All Souls Chapel, Loughborough Crematorium on Monday 21st October at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations for CRISIS UK may be left in the collection box or given to the family.
All enquiries Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 17, 2019
