Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors (Melton Mowbray)
34 Cranmere Road
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 1TB
(016) 645-6140 0
James Llewellyn

James Llewellyn Notice
Llewellyn James Henry Mervyn
"Mervyn" Passed away peacefully at
Broadoak Grange Care Home
on 19th July 2019, aged 89 years.

Devoted Husband of the late Elsie
and loving Dad to Tony.

Funeral service and cremation at
Loughborough Crematorium on
Wednesday 31st July 2019 at 11:45am

Family flowers only please,
donations made payable to
'Diabetes UK' may be sent to
Shane Mousley & Son
Independent Funeral Directors,
Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB.
Tel; 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on July 25, 2019
