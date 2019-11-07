|
|
|
Hughes James Frederick
(Jim) Passed away on
24th October 2019
aged 77 years.
A loving Dad, a proud Grandad
and Great-Grandad.
Funeral service and cremation at Loughborough Crematorium
on Friday 22nd November 2019
at 11:00am;
'Please wear a splash of colour'
Family flowers only please donations for the Air Ambulance made payable
to 'DLRAA' may be sent to
J.W. Hazlewood & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Saxelby Road, Asfordby, LE14 3TU, Tel: 01664 812233.
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 7, 2019