Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard Barnes Funeral Service
Wilton Road
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 0UJ
01664 897510
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Bonshor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Bonshor

Notice Condolences

Jack Bonshor Notice
Bonshor Jack Montague Passed away peacefully on
22nd September 2019, aged 99.
Dearly loved Husband of the late Hilda, loving Father to the late Michael
and a much loved Grandad
and Great-Grandad.
Jack will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
St Mary's Parish Church,
Melton Mowbray on
Friday 11th October 2019 at 1pm
followed by cremation at Loughborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if
desired for Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance may be placed in the collection plate.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors,
Wilton Road, Melton Mowbray
tel; 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.