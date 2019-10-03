|
|
|
Bonshor Jack Montague Passed away peacefully on
22nd September 2019, aged 99.
Dearly loved Husband of the late Hilda, loving Father to the late Michael
and a much loved Grandad
and Great-Grandad.
Jack will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
St Mary's Parish Church,
Melton Mowbray on
Friday 11th October 2019 at 1pm
followed by cremation at Loughborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if
desired for Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance may be placed in the collection plate.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors,
Wilton Road, Melton Mowbray
tel; 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 3, 2019