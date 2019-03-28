|
PICKERING Ivan Stuart Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 19th March. Aged 84.
Devoted husband of the late Hazel.
Loving Dad of Anna and Adam
Very dear father in law to
Paul and Jane. A wonderful
Grandpa to Biann, Mark, Taran, George, Megan and Oscar and Great Grandpa to Ava, Leon and Hawk.
Funeral Service will take at
Gilroes Crematorium ( West Chapel ) on Wednesday 10th April at 2.30pm. Donations for Macmillan Nurses if so desired may be placed in the collection box or given to the family .
All enquiries Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 28, 2019
