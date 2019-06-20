|
|
|
COLEMAN Isabella
(Mary) Passed away peacefully at
Hunters Lodge on
Saturday 15th June 2019, aged 90.
Beloved wife of the late Barry,
Mum to Angela and John.
Mother in Law to Les and Lorraine. Also a very dear Nan and Great Nan.
A celebration of Mary 's life will take place at All Souls Chapel, Loughborough Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd July at 2.00 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are for Dementia UK.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on June 20, 2019
