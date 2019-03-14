|
|
|
REEVES Iris Yvonne Gillian
(nee Hyde) Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 5th March, aged 90 years.
Loving wife of the late Geoff Reeves . Mother to Denise, Grandmother to Christopher and Alistair,
Mother in law of Stuart .
Funeral Service will take place at
Saint Mary the Virgin Church,
Nether Broughton on
Monday 25th March at 11am.
Followed by Interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Dementia UK if so desired may be left in the collection box
or given to the family
All enquiries Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More