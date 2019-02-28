|
|
|
WATSON née Parton
Irene of Warboys Cambridgeshire and formerly of Long Clawson passed away peacefully on 13th February 2019 at
The Gables Care Home, Chatteris
aged 92 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Raymond, much loved Mum of
Stephen, Nigel and Mark
and a dear Mother-in-law, Grandma, Sister, Sister-in-law and Aunt.
Funeral service at
St Peter and St Paul's Church, Chatteris
on Tuesday 5th March 2019 at 12.30pm followed by Cremation at
Fenland Crematorium March.
Family flowers only,
donations in her memory for
The Alzheimer's Society may be made at the service or sent to
Turner & Son Independent
Funeral Directors,
City Road, March, Cambs,
PE15 9LS.
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More