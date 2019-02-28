Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:30
St Peter and St Paul's Church
Chatteris
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Watson

Notice Condolences

Irene Watson Notice
WATSON née Parton
Irene of Warboys Cambridgeshire and formerly of Long Clawson passed away peacefully on 13th February 2019 at
The Gables Care Home, Chatteris
aged 92 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Raymond, much loved Mum of
Stephen, Nigel and Mark
and a dear Mother-in-law, Grandma, Sister, Sister-in-law and Aunt.

Funeral service at
St Peter and St Paul's Church, Chatteris
on Tuesday 5th March 2019 at 12.30pm followed by Cremation at
Fenland Crematorium March.
Family flowers only,
donations in her memory for
The Alzheimer's Society may be made at the service or sent to
Turner & Son Independent
Funeral Directors,
City Road, March, Cambs,
PE15 9LS.
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.