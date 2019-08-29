|
Brown Irene Lilian Passed away peacefully at
Rearsby Residential Home on the
16th August 2019, aged 97.
Irene will be deeply missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
St Michael and All Angels Church, Hose, on Wednesday 11th September at
11.00am, followed by
cremation at Grantham.
Family flowers only, donations if so desired are for Hose Church and may be placed in the collection box.
All enquiries Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 29, 2019