WAKEFIELD Ian Passed away suddenly on
1st February 2019, aged 55 years.
A loving husband of Jackie,
loving Dad to Thomas
and the late Daniel.
Proud Grandad to Imogen.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Mary's Church Melton Mowbray on Thursday 28th February at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
will be collected for
Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and or Derbyshire, Leicestershire and
Rutland Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
Tel: 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 21, 2019
