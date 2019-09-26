|
|
|
DIXON Howard Richard Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 16th September surrounded by his loving family aged 72.
Dearest husband of Sandra.
A loving Dad to Alex, Paula and Lee, Grandad to Lauren, Regan and Anya.
A service to Celebrate Howard's Life will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Tuesday 1st October at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Leicester Hospital Charitable Fund (Hope Unit) if desired may be left in the collection box or given to the family.
All enquiries Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Sept. 26, 2019